Giulia Gwinn: German national player rejects offer from “Playboy”.

German national player rejects offer from “Playboy”.

As of: 6:15 p.m. | Reading time: 3 minutes

Object of “Playboy” desire: Bayern Munich national player Giulia Gwinn

Giulia Gwinn is a star in women’s football and on Instagram. The “Playboy” now wanted to present her naked. But she refuses with a reference to the women’s soccer World Cup. The national coach was also in conversation.

National player Giulia Gwinn from FC Bayern has rejected a request from “Playboy” for nude photos. “I respect ‘Playboy’ as a journalistic product, but then I prefer to present myself as a footballer on the field,” said the 24-year-old defender on Thursday when asked. First, “Bild” reported on the interest of the magazine.

“In general, I believe and hope that we have much more exciting and important topics to discuss, especially in the run-up to what will definitely be a great World Cup,” added Gwinn. The Vice European Champion, who has more than half a million followers on Instagram, has not been nominated for the World Championships from July 20th to August 20th after a cruciate ligament rupture. During the tournament, she will be working as a ZDF expert at home.

“Women’s football has long since ceased to be a fringe sport and has taken root in the middle of society. What’s more, according to a recent survey commissioned by the German ‘Playboy’, the women’s national team is significantly more popular than their male counterparts,” said Florian Boitin, editor-in-chief of the German edition of ‘Playboy’. Women like Giulia Gwinn are “symbolic of the success and popularity of German kickers”.

According to her own statements, national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg once had an offer from “Playboy” as a player in 1989. “I could have gotten 15,000 marks for it. And I wouldn’t have had a problem with being photographed like that. But I had been through some tumultuous events with my parents before that. Then I didn’t want to subject them to the ‘Playboy’ theme,” said the 55-year-old to “Bild”. Regardless of that, she began to ponder: “It seemed that women’s football would then be reduced to that. That wouldn’t have been what I wanted,” said Voss-Tecklenburg.

Just a Playboy cover with female soccer players

What if today a player asked her for advice on whether to accept an offer from the magazine? Voss-Tecklenburg: “I think that Playboy has super aesthetic photos. I would let each player make her own decision, but always tell her what advantages and disadvantages it can have. Can you bear the consequences? Maybe bring you something? If she’s fine with that, there’s nothing wrong with that.”

However, Playboy is very reluctant when it comes to inquiries about female soccer players. Mostly because the decision-making processes are complicated. Players usually not only have to decide for themselves, but also ask their advisors, the club and the DFB – at least for advice.

So it remains for the time being with the only Playboy title with female soccer players. It was published in July 2011, before the home World Cup. The five young players Julia Simic, Selina Wagner, Ivana Rudelic, Kristina Gessat and Annika Doppler were shown.

The front page of the current “Playboy”

