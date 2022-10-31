Great experience for Giulia Pol in Madeira. From Wednesday to yesterday the girl from Limana participated, together with Martina Cumerlato from Vicenza, Micaela Mazzuca from Friuli, Mattia Bertoncini from Piedmont and Lorenzo Beltrami from Lombardy, in the Grand Final of the Golden Trail World Series, the final act of the national circuits managed by Salomon.

The finals were divided into five stages in five days: the race had the peculiarity of aiming for different rankings such as stage winner, best “climber”, best stage “downhill rider”, best sprinter. 109 kilometers in total, over 7,300 meters of elevation gain.

For Giulia a great second place in the final overall downhill classification has arrived. In addition, with the other guys from Team Italy she finished second in the team rankings. “So many kilometers and so much difference in altitude, it was really hard,” says Giulia. «After the first day I realized I had some chance for the overall downhill classification and so in the following stages I had a conservative attitude in order not to jump and to take care of the overall downhill in the best possible way. I managed to hit the target, finishing second in the downhill standings and second in the team standings as well. I would say that it is really a good thing ».

For Giulia Pol it was the first experience in a stage race. The international finals saw about thirty Elite athletes at the start, plus about two hundred other athletes who qualified in the various international circuits. As for Italy, there were two Belluno races: the Beer Trail of Pedavena and the Transpelmo of Val di Zoldo. The overall final ranking saw the success of the Swiss ski mountaineer Remi Bonnet who won over the French Thibaut Baronian and the Japanese Ruy Ueda. In the women the strongest was the Dutch Nienke Brinkan. In second and third place, respectively, the American Bailey Kowalczyk and the Spanish Sara Alonso.I.T.