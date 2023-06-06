Giuntoli and Juventus are involved!

A real shock that experienced in these hours at home Milan: Paul Maldini e Ricky Massara are close to being fired. At the basis of these decisions, rather than the disappointing results of last season or wrong purchases, there would be deteriorated relationships between the ownership and the Rossoneri management.

Goodbye to Maldini and Massara, how is the Milan market changing?

The views of cardinal president do not marry those of Maldiniand here we go towards a resounding farewell. The news shocked them all Maldini e Massara, who were already planning the transfer market for next year. Now the question AC Milan fans are asking themselves is: who will take care of the market?

Giuntoli idea for the Maldini post

Well, the first hypothesis leads to promotion of Moncadacurrent chief observer of the Milan. But not only that, in the last few hours he would be mounting a sensational hypothesis: the arrival of Cristiano Giuntoli in Milan. The current ds of Napolion which there is a very strong interest of Juventusbelieves his adventure in the shadow of Vesuvius is over and would be looking for a way to get rid of the contract that binds him to the Azzurri until 30 June 2024.

Could Massara end up at Juventus?

The news, as mentioned, indirectly calls into question the Juventus. The Bianconeri are the first club to bet Giuntoli and they won’t wait forever for him to break free from Napoli. This is why a new and completely unexpected scenario could emerge. Before Giuntoli, Juventus had probed the availability of Massara a move to black and white, but the ds (now ex Rossonero) had given priority to Milan. Now everything could change: Massara could accept the court of Juventus if the bianconeri decide to leave the track Giuntoli.

What will be Giuntoli's heir to Naples

Naples itself, moreover, could think of Massara as a possible substitute for Giuntoli, for which by now there would be no more possibility to mend the tear created. For the Neapolitans, to close the waltz of sports directors, the idea could be to entrust the role to Cyrus Politods currently at Barianother club owned by the De Laurentiis family.