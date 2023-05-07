Giuntoli between Naples and Juve, the words on the future and De Laurentiis

“Don’t worry about the future, in De Laurentiis’ hands there will never be a problem and there will always be a great Napoli”. Thus the sports director of Napoli, Giuntoli, addressing the fans during the party at the Maradona for the 3rd championship. A few seconds earlier De Laurentiis had addressed Giuntoli like this: “Cristiano, we have work to do this summer. We have started a cycle and now we have to win, win, win”. The ds has a contract, but the rumors of a Juve interested in taking him to Turin are insistent