Football is the most beautiful sport in the world. Yeah, okay, but have you ever played on a rainy day at St. Mary’s? That’s where the secret lies. The essence of football lies there, the magic of the Premier League. In that wet grass. Those screamed words. Sing. The pints drunk. Gobble it down. At Goodison Park, cheering on younger brothers. All’Ethiad, to feast his eyes with Pep. At Old Trafford, breathing legend. Have you ever played at Anfield? I do not believe. So let yourself be taken there by “Give the Ball to Bobby”

The leader falls Arsenal under the blows of the new Everton in Sean Dyche. The return of Ginger Mourinho brought the enthusiasm back to Goodison Park and now i Toffees they can look forward to the season finale with more optimism.

Don’t take advantage of it though City Of Guardioladefeated for the fifth straight season at the Tottenham Stadium. Starring once again Harry Kanescored with his goal number 267 in the shirt Spurs.

Out of the first 4, only Lo wins Unitedwhich ad Old Trafford beats suffering the Crystal Palace by Patrick Vieira despite the expulsion of casemiro. Instead, the still stops Newcastle stopped on the draw since West Ham.

Then Brighton e Brentford that never cease to amaze, the confusion of Chelsea and much more.

Happy listening!

