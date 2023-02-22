Football is the most beautiful sport in the world. Yeah, okay, but have you ever played on a rainy day at St. Mary’s? That’s where the secret lies. The essence of football lies there, the magic of the Premier League. In that wet grass. Those screamed words. Sing. The pints drunk. Gobble it down. At Goodison Park, cheering on younger brothers. All’Ethiad, to feast his eyes with Pep. At Old Trafford, breathing legend. Have you ever played at Anfield? I do not believe. So let yourself be taken there by “Give the Ball to Bobby”

Another crazy Premier League weekend with Arsenal returning alone to the top of the table thanks to a comeback win at Villa Park.

Sensational at the City Ground where a goal by Wood and risky choices by Pep force City to draw and make the blues slide to -2 from the Gunners.

Then the new position of Rashford, Gakpo and Nunez finally decisive and much more!



