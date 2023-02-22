Home Sports Give the Ball to Bobby #18
Sports

Give the Ball to Bobby #18

by admin
Give the Ball to Bobby #18

Football is the most beautiful sport in the world. Yeah, okay, but have you ever played on a rainy day at St. Mary’s? That’s where the secret lies. The essence of football lies there, the magic of the Premier League. In that wet grass. Those screamed words. Sing. The pints drunk. Gobble it down. At Goodison Park, cheering on younger brothers. All’Ethiad, to feast his eyes with Pep. At Old Trafford, breathing legend. Have you ever played at Anfield? I do not believe. So let yourself be taken there by “Give the Ball to Bobby”

Another crazy Premier League weekend with Arsenal returning alone to the top of the table thanks to a comeback win at Villa Park.

Sensational at the City Ground where a goal by Wood and risky choices by Pep force City to draw and make the blues slide to -2 from the Gunners.

Then the new position of Rashford, Gakpo and Nunez finally decisive and much more!

Happy listening!

The following music was used for this media project:
Music: We Love Punk Rock by WinnieTheMoog
Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/6369-we-love-punk-rock
License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Artist website:

See also  The Apu goes ahead with Finetti, no changes on the bench after the crash with Fortitudo

You may also like

The fight between Napoli fans in Frankfurt –...

Novak Djokovic: World number one hopeful of ‘positive’...

a shoe designed to break records on the...

Kamada, Nobel Prize winner List gives him the...

BV SPORT PRESENTED THE NEW BOOSTER

With KD in Phoenix, is it now championship...

Is the ball in danger of deflating? –...

Procedure for Sevilla in a magical city

End of the Six Nations Tournament for Tom...

Tenways CGO600 Pro | Light and comfortable unisex...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy