by admin
Football is the most beautiful sport in the world. Yeah, okay, but have you ever played on a rainy day at St. Mary’s? That’s where the secret lies. The essence of football lies there, the magic of the Premier League. In that wet grass. Those screamed words. Sing. The pints drunk. Gobble it down. At Goodison Park, cheering on younger brothers. All’Ethiad, to feast his eyes with Pep. At Old Trafford, breathing legend. Have you ever played at Anfield? I do not believe. So let yourself be taken there by “Give the Ball to Bobby”

Under the leadership of his new Dutch leader lo United returns to lift a trophy after almost 6 years by beating a Wembley il Newcastle in the final of Carabao Cup.

No surprises at the top of the table with theArsenal which dominates the Leicester and the City returning from Dorset with 3 points and a Phil The foot found.

Then the Tottenham that does not give up, the chaos of the struggle not to retreat and much more.

Happy listening!

The following music was used for this media project:
Music: We Love Punk Rock by WinnieTheMoog
Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/6369-we-love-punk-rock
License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license
Artist website:

