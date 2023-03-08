Home Sports Give the Ball to Bobby #20
Give the Ball to Bobby #20

Give the Ball to Bobby #20

Football is the most beautiful sport in the world. Yeah, okay, but have you ever played on a rainy day at St. Mary’s? That’s where the secret lies. The essence of football lies there, the magic of the Premier League. In that wet grass. Those screamed words. Sing. The pints drunk. Gobble it down. At Goodison Park, cheering on younger brothers. All’Ethiad, to feast his eyes with Pep. At Old Trafford, breathing legend. Have you ever played at Anfield? I do not believe. So let yourself be taken there by “Give the Ball to Bobby”

L’Arsenal he enjoys it and wins once again in comeback thanks to a goal in the final minutes. If al Villa Park the hero had been JorginhoSaturday against the Bournemouth Reiss took care of it Nelson to give to Gunners 3 fundamental points to keep the dream of winning the title alive.

Il Liverpool he scores 7 at the United and sensationally back in the running for fourth place. THE Red Devils they take the worst defeat in their history and probably leave the fight for the title definitively.

Then the City who wins a non-trivial game, the Brighton that never ceases to amaze and much more.

Happy listening!

