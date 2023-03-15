Football is the most beautiful sport in the world. Yeah, okay, but have you ever played on a rainy day at St. Mary’s? That’s where the secret lies. The essence of football lies there, the magic of the Premier League. In that wet grass. Those screamed words. Sing. The pints drunk. Gobble it down. At Goodison Park, cheering on younger brothers. All’Ethiad, to feast his eyes with Pep. At Old Trafford, breathing legend. Have you ever played at Anfield? I do not believe. So let yourself be taken there by “Give the Ball to Bobby”

And Manchester City ugly and inaccurate switch to Selhurst Park thanks to a penalty from Erling Haaland and stays in the wakeArsenal leaders. To steal the scene, as always, however, are the choices of Guardiola.

I Gunners dominate the worst Fulham of the season thanks to a super Trossard and stay +5 on their rivals. Great test for the team of Arteta which now has to complete the work also in Europa League.

With Maximilian bogs let’s relive Leeds-Brightonthen the fantastic atmosphere of St.James’ Parkthe goal of Billing which condemns the Liverpool and much more.

Happy listening!

