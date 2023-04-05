Football is the most beautiful sport in the world. Yeah, okay, but have you ever played on a rainy day at St. Mary’s? That’s where the secret lies. The essence of football lies there, the magic of the Premier League. In that wet grass. Those screamed words. Sing. The pints drunk. Gobble it down. At Goodison Park, cheering on younger brothers. All’Ethiad, to feast his eyes with Pep. At Old Trafford, breathing legend. Have you ever played at Anfield? I do not believe. So let yourself be taken there by “Give the Ball to Bobby”

Graham Potter is no longer the coach of the Chelsea. With a sensational decision i blues they separate from the technician English after only 7 months, one week from the Quarter Final of Champions League with the Real Madrid. What are the reasons that led to this separation?

Il Manchester City scramble the Liverpool 4-1 ad Etihad thanks to a super Jack Grealish and to an increasingly effective Julian Alvarez. Guardiola thus remains 8 points away from theArsenal leaders, having however played one game less than the Gunners. The fight is increasingly open.

Massimiliano bogs this time he travels south to tell us Brighton-Brentfordone of the best matches of the season and a challenge between two of the best coaches in this league.

Then the Newcastle who came back flying, the return of Hodgson on the bench Eagles and much more.

Happy listening!

The following music was used for this media project:

Music: We Love Punk Rock by WinnieTheMoog

Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/6369-we-love-punk-rock

License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license

Artist website: