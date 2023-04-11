Football is the most beautiful sport in the world. Yeah, okay, but have you ever played on a rainy day at St. Mary’s? That’s where the secret lies. The essence of football lies there, the magic of the Premier League. In that wet grass. Those screamed words. Sing. The pints drunk. Gobble it down. At Goodison Park, cheering on younger brothers. All’Ethiad, to feast his eyes with Pep. At Old Trafford, breathing legend. Have you ever played at Anfield? I do not believe. So let yourself be taken there by “Give the Ball to Bobby”

After 7 consecutive victories he stops at Anfield the race ofArsenal forced to draw by a good Liverpool in one of the most spectacular matches of the entire season of Premier League.

All easy (or almost) for the City al St Mary’s with the team of Guardiola which rises to -6 from rivals Londoners but having played one game less.

In the fight against Champions good again United e Newcastlewith the Tottenham but he doesn’t give up and thanks to the victory over Brighton remains in the wake of the two opponents. To follow the match of Tottenham Stadium once again the great Massimiliano was there for us bogs.

Then the Chelsea which is getting worse, a look at the fight against relegation and much more.

Happy listening!

