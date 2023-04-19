Give the Ball to Bobby #25

Football is the most beautiful sport in the world. Yeah, okay, but have you ever played on a rainy day at St. Mary’s? That’s where the secret lies. The essence of football lies there, the magic of the Premier League. In that wet grass. Those screamed words. Sing. The pints drunk. Gobble it down. At Goodison Park, cheering on younger brothers. All’Ethiad, to feast his eyes with Pep. At Old Trafford, breathing legend. Have you ever played at Anfield? I do not believe. So let yourself be taken there by “Give the Ball to Bobby”

Federico Sborchia and Daniel Morrone guide us in the story of the English weekend with theArsenal also stopped by West Ham and with i Gunners who now find themselves having to manage only 4 points ahead of Manchester City.

The team of Guardiola instead it passes easily on what remains of the Leicester and thus presents himself in great shape for what will be to all intents and purposes the most important week of his season.

In the fight for the other two places they will guarantee access to the next one Champions League probably decisive blow of the Unitedwhich passes smoothly to the City Ground thanks to the goals of Antony e Sharing. Instead they fall Newcastle e Tottenham.

Then a preview of the next European challenges and much more.

Happy listening!

The following music was used for this media project:

Music: We Love Punk Rock by WinnieTheMoog

Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/6369-we-love-punk-rock

License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license

Artist website: