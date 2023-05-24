Give the Ball to Bobby #29

Football is the most beautiful sport in the world. Yeah, okay, but have you ever played on a rainy day at St. Mary’s? That’s where the secret lies. The essence of football lies there, the magic of the Premier League. In that wet grass. Those screamed words. Sing. The pints drunk. Gobble it down. At Goodison Park, cheering on younger brothers. All’Ethiad, to feast his eyes with Pep. At Old Trafford, breathing legend. Have you ever played at Anfield? I do not believe. So let yourself be taken there by “Give the Ball to Bobby”

For the 9th time in its history the Manchester City and champion ofEngland. Guardiola and his family, however, cannot afford to let their guard down: on the horizon there is that dream called treble which could definitively bring this team into legend.

The incredible ride of the Newcastlewhich thanks to the draw against Leicester now has the mathematical certainty of being able to participate in the next one Champions Leaguetwenty years after his last appearance in the most prestigious competition in the world.

Then the Brighton which rewrites its history, the three teams still involved in the fight not to relegate and much more.

Happy listening!

