Give the Ball to Bobby #30

Football is the most beautiful sport in the world. Yeah, okay, but have you ever played on a rainy day at St. Mary’s? That’s where the secret lies. The essence of football lies there, the magic of the Premier League. In that wet grass. Those screamed words. Sing. The pints drunk. Gobble it down. At Goodison Park, cheering on younger brothers. All’Ethiad, to feast his eyes with Pep. At Old Trafford, breathing legend. Have you ever played at Anfield? I do not believe. So let yourself be taken there by “Give the Ball to Bobby”

Thanks to a great goal by Doucoure Everton beat it Bournemouth and gives himself another season in the Premier League. For the toffees the next will be the 70th in a row in the English top flight, the last a Goodison Park before the team from 2024 moves permanently to the new stadium.

Leicester e Leeds recede into Championship after a very similar year, marked by many mistakes on the market, corporate confusion and coaches sent into jeopardy.

then theAston Villa who will play next Conference Leaguethe problematic approach of the Manchester City at the final of Wembley and much more.

Happy listening!

The following music was used for this media project:

Music: We Love Punk Rock by WinnieTheMoog

Free download: https://filmmusic.io/song/6369-we-love-punk-rock

License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license

Artist website: