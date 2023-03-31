The coach from Sassari Piero Bucchi was the protagonist of an exclusive interview with Lorenzo Poliselli and Ettore Mazzara for Eleven Sports. The Dinamo head coach took stock of his team’s season, which after a difficult start moved up to 4th place in the standings.

Sassari had started the season by reaching the final of the Supercoppa Italiana, beating Tortona in the semifinals and then surrendering to Virtus Bologna in the final act. After a difficult first part of the championship, costing the failure to qualify for the Frecciarossa Final Eight in Turin as well as the elimination from the group stage of the Basketball Champions League, the Sardinians have rediscovered a precise identity on the two halves of the pitch, which led them currently the fourth force in Serie A.

Coach Piero Bucchi spoke exclusively to Eleven Sports about how much the start of the season was conditioned by the complicated introduction into the team of the big man Chinanu Onuaku, today at Hapoel Tel Aviv. With the transfer of the player and the arrival of DeShawn Stephens, the team’s amalgam process was able to resume, up to the last seven consecutive victories:

“We started badly, the team has changed a lot. Onuaku hadn’t entered and we accepted his request to move. This change has brought us undoubted advantages, given that Stephens didn’t take anything to integrate with a group that welcomed him with joy. From then on, the team consolidated and worked very well. In the beginning the injuries had conditioned us, the preparation for the summer was conditioned by this. Regardless of what the future holds, we have certainly made a very positive journey.”

Banco di Sardegna which this season also had to face the European commitment of the Basketball Champions League, where it had been placed in group G with Malaga, Dijon and PAOK. Dinamo got eliminated in the first round, and coach Bucchi does not hide his regret for how the competition was handled:

“Given today’s Sassari there are regrets for the BCL. It’s a group of four and we went out on points difference, in our worst moment we lost largely in Greece. The Champions League is like that, too short, it doesn’t give you time to fix it. I think the Eurocup is too long instead, a happy medium could lead to a better competition that also allows you to spend time in the gym which is essential.”

But now Dinamo’s season has taken off: Sassari is the best attack in Serie A with 116.1 offensive rating, as well as first for the number of assists with 20 per game. To this he adds the ability to force many turnovers on opponents. A balance that allows Sassari to be competitive on both sides of the pitch:

“The offensive secret is not to be selfish: we have to take the shot that the team needs. We worked hard and the guys know that looking for the best solution always pays off. Every day we try to improve what can be done on defense intensity. To win games you need defense above all, without a spirit of sacrifice it is very difficult to win. From 6 November onwards we changed gears in defense and the results can be seen”.

The interview with Piero Bucchi is available on the website elevensports.com as well as on the Eleven Sports YouTube channel.