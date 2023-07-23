Givova Scafati, signed the combo Jaizec Jordan Lottie

The Givova Scafati formalize the signature for the 2023/2024 competitive season in A league of the athlete of US nationality Jaizec Jordan Lottie.

Athleticism, dynamism, speed, game vision, good percentages from long range and the possibility of playing both as a point guard and guard make Jaizec Lottie a player with very interesting potential.

Born February 16, 1998 in Aurora, Colorado, Jaizec Lottie is 188cm tall and weighs 86kg. After two years at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (NCAA I), he then continued his education at Flager College (NCAA II), in which experience he stood out with an average of 24.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists in the first season (2020/2021) and 22.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists in the second season (2021/2022). In the 2022/2023 season, however, he wore the yellow-green jersey of BBC Monthey-Chablais in the Swiss top-flight championship, showing off, in 27 games, averaging 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5 assists, seasoned by 58.2% from two and 40.7% from three points. He recently played in the NBA Summer League with the Portland Trail Blazers jersey.

Sports director statement Nicola Egidio: «We believe Jaizec can bring us some offensive productivity by virtue of his improvisation. He will have to adapt to a very different league from the one he played in, but he has the right personality and determination to do well and show his potential».

