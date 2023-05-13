Series D last act. Particularly exciting was the final sprint of group H which, indeed, for the whole season gave great cheer and football matches, between noble squares that have trodden other stages in the near and distant past. At the top of the standings, Cavese and Brindisi compete until the last breath, today engaged at the “Piccirillo” in Santa Maria Capua Vetere. Delicate competition which, in addition to being played on a secondary front, with one ear glued to the radio in the hope of some good news from Cava de’ Tirreni, involves the not-so-simple Gladiator obstacle which can give nothing, given that mathematics has not yet delivered salvation to the Sammaritans.

Audience for big occasions, with the large and motivated Apulian representation rushed to feed the dream but also on the local bank the bleachers offer a good glance, above all with a nice square behind the patches of the groups, in support of the team. Flags, pyrotechnics, hand clapping, a lot of voice, everything that can be asked from the point of view of the ultras in a challenge like this. Among the players from Brindisi, the presence of Giugliano’s boys is also noticeable, while on the pitch, the initial balance holds up for almost the entire first half and then, at the end, is broken by the net that dissolves tensions and releases explosive joy. Doubling in the 18th minute of the second half even if Cavese spreads and therefore the Gladiator celebrates salvation thanks to the defeat of Nocerina right at the “Lamberti” in Cava, the definitive response for promotion to Serie C will be left to the next playoff between the two greats stars of this season.

Photo by Davide Gallo