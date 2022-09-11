Home Sports Glasgow Rangers-Napoli postponed to Wednesday at 21
Sports

Glasgow Rangers-Napoli postponed to Wednesday at 21

by admin
Glasgow Rangers-Napoli postponed to Wednesday at 21

La gara in the Champions League Glasgow Rangers-Napoli scheduled for Tuesday 13 September at 21 was postponed a Wednesday 14 September at 9 pm. The postponement of the meeting is due to the limitations of the English Police Department and the organization of the events in progress for the national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Uefa Youth League match between the two clubs will also be postponed to Wednesday at 3pm. Uefa also announces that the away match has been banned by the UK government for visiting fans and therefore Napoli will refund the tickets purchased in the manner that will be communicated later. Uefa and the club invite their supporters not to go to the scheduled match, with or without access title, and let it be known that the guest sector will be closed for Scottish supporters in the return match scheduled in Naples on October 26th.

See also  Dario Scotti and Omnia pact for 2022-23 "We together for a long time"

You may also like

Men’s Basketball European Championship: France narrowly beats Turkey...

The Chinese team thrilled to advance to the...

Milan, first away win against Sampdoria

Chinese Super League comprehensive news: Zhejiang Jueping Shenhua...

Another almost impossible mission against Serbia (this time...

Top seed Svyatek wins first U.S. Open women’s...

Udinese asks Sassuolo for points to stay in...

UFC: Li Jingliang’s split decision caused controversy because...

Mother Katia: “Aurora died at 13 months. To...

Experts gathered in Xi’an to share the basketball...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy