La gara in the Champions League Glasgow Rangers-Napoli scheduled for Tuesday 13 September at 21 was postponed a Wednesday 14 September at 9 pm. The postponement of the meeting is due to the limitations of the English Police Department and the organization of the events in progress for the national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Uefa Youth League match between the two clubs will also be postponed to Wednesday at 3pm. Uefa also announces that the away match has been banned by the UK government for visiting fans and therefore Napoli will refund the tickets purchased in the manner that will be communicated later. Uefa and the club invite their supporters not to go to the scheduled match, with or without access title, and let it be known that the guest sector will be closed for Scottish supporters in the return match scheduled in Naples on October 26th.