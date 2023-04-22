Glasner takes responsibility for Mario Götze

Eintracht urgently needs a sense of achievement in the Bundesliga. Before the game in Dortmund, Frankfurt’s coach Oliver Glasner is particularly committed to Mario Götze – for good reason.

GMario Götze shouldn’t change his game too much. There is no need for that for the national player either, because the clever game strategist in top form can make the difference at Eintracht Frankfurt. But in one point, coach Oliver Glasner would like to see Götze adjust his attacking direction.

“Mario has an excellent finish – which he may underuse. By nature, he prefers to hang up on his teammates,” said Glasner before the away game this Saturday (6.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky) against Dortmund and announced a new component in the Frankfurt game with a view to his leading player. “We also want to bring Mario into the dangerous area more often.” Götze shouldn’t just let the others shine.