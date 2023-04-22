Home » Glasner takes responsibility for Mario Götze
Sports

Glasner takes responsibility for Mario Götze

by admin
Glasner takes responsibility for Mario Götze


Return to his former place of work: Mario Götze, once at BVB, now at Eintracht
Image: Reuters

Eintracht urgently needs a sense of achievement in the Bundesliga. Before the game in Dortmund, Frankfurt’s coach Oliver Glasner is particularly committed to Mario Götze – for good reason.

GMario Götze shouldn’t change his game too much. There is no need for that for the national player either, because the clever game strategist in top form can make the difference at Eintracht Frankfurt. But in one point, coach Oliver Glasner would like to see Götze adjust his attacking direction.

“Mario has an excellent finish – which he may underuse. By nature, he prefers to hang up on his teammates,” said Glasner before the away game this Saturday (6.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky) against Dortmund and announced a new component in the Frankfurt game with a view to his leading player. “We also want to bring Mario into the dangerous area more often.” Götze shouldn’t just let the others shine.

See also  Borussia Dortmund disguises himself as Marco Rose and arrives in the locker room: Daspo for life

You may also like

“Frost Plan” consolidates reserve talents, Hubei football is...

Soccer Bundesliga: FSV Mainz – FC Bayern Munich...

Kelly Smith: Ex-Arsenal forward on lashing out after...

First final for doubles Krawietz/Pütz

London Marathon 2023: Radio 1’s Adele Roberts attempts...

Inspiring Youth Air Force Engineering University Holds the...

Football 3rd League Results – 33rd Matchday –...

Brunson: There is no audience that comes close...

BR24Sport: FC Bayern women – SC Freiburg now...

In the Champions League it’s another Milan. And...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy