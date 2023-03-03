Hockey can be merciless and cruel. You can win, play well and still know it’s over. When the coach in team sports is not standing behind the cabin, he can start packing his fiddle and look for a new job. Slavomír Lener, the coach of the Olympic champions from Nagano, experienced that feeling only once, but he will never forget it. He talked about the situation in the program Příklep on Sport.cz. “I think every coach will experience this situation. It will happen to a respected coach in the NHL, coaches of the national team and in the extra league,” he shrugs, adding that after three or four years, the optimal time to change engagements comes.

