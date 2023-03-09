The Glendale, Colorado Police Department has announced the conclusion of its investigation into Ja Morant.

The statement ends as follows: “Although the video was troubling enough to prompt an investigation, there was not enough evidence to charge anyone with a crime.”

The video in question is the one shared by Ja Morant last weekend.

The NBA, on the other hand, has yet to communicate the results of the investigation launched immediately after the events, with the point guard risking a heavy disqualification.