Gli insulti razzisti to Vinícius Júnior during Valencia-Real Madrid

Loading player

In Sunday’s Spanish soccer league match between Valencia and Real Madrid, Real Madrid’s Brazilian striker Vinícius Júnior received blatant racist abuse from the local crowd. Among other things, he was called a “monkey” by much of the stadium. It is not the first time this has happened, but now the Brazilian government, through its Minister for Racial Equality, is also asking for adequate answers.

Vinícius has long been the target of racial abuse in various Spanish stadiums, especially those of rivals Real Madrid. He’s not the only black player in the team, but he’s the best, the one most visible and the most distinguishable on the pitch, also due to his purely Brazilian style of play and his creative celebrations which are often taken by the public as provocations. For all these reasons, already last January the ultras of Atletico Madrid had hung a black mannequin with his shirt down from a bridge, together with a banner that read: “Madrid hates Real”.

Sunday’s match was crucial for Valencia, considered one of the “big players” in the Spanish league, which however has been in serious trouble for some time. They needed to win to move away from the relegation zone and tensions were therefore quite high at the Mestalla stadium. Already when Real Madrid arrived, many had started shouting monkeys at Vinícius, and these insults continued throughout the match.

About twenty minutes from the end, the situation precipitated with a series of events that occurred in sequence. The local ultras kicked a ball onto the pitch which then got in the way of Real Madrid’s attacking action causing Vinícius to lose possession and start protesting. From there the insults increased, the audience started throwing objects onto the pitch and the match was suspended for ten minutes, during which the audience continued to insult Vinícius with one chorus in particular: «Mono», which means monkey in Spanish.

The Mestalla speaker warned the public of the possible consequences of those chants, but then the match resumed. Valencia, leading by one goal, managed to defend the result and in the closing minutes Vinícius was also sent off for slapping an opponent in a moment of nervousness between the sides.

At the end of the match Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid, he said: «I don’t want to talk about football because something much more serious has happened. Talking about football means forgetting what happened: racist insults from an entire stadium to a player”.

During the suspension for the match, Ancelotti had spoken to Vinícius asking him if he wanted to play again: «I told him if he felt like continuing, because it was an impossible environment. He, who loves football, has decided to do it, but if I have to think about removing a player for racist insults, it means that there is something not working in this Liga ».

In the evening Vinícius wrote: «It wasn’t the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The championship thinks this is normal, and so does the Federation and the opponents. I am very sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi now belongs to racists. A beautiful nation, which has welcomed me and which I love, but which has agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world. Sorry for the Spaniards who disagree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists. And unfortunately, for everything that happens every week, I have no defenses. But I’m strong and I’ll go all the way.”

Faced with these accusations of negligence, the president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, replied to Vinícius saying: «We have tried to explain to you what La Liga can do in cases of racism, but you have not shown up for either of the two agreed dates that you yourself requested. Before criticizing and insulting, you need to inform yourself better”.

The player then replied to Tebas: «Once again, instead of criticizing racists, the president of La Liga uses social media to attack me… I’m not your friend when you talk about racism. I want action and punishment.”

Even in the Spanish championship, as in Italy, there is a protocol for these cases: the referee can suspend the match for a few minutes and eventually interrupt it permanently. The intervention of the referees, however, is the first level of evaluation, and even in Spain everything that happens after the match is not serving as a deterrent to racism in stadiums.

For the latter case, La Liga has already announced investigations, but so far the sanctions have always been considered soft and summary, mainly due to the difficulties in identifying exactly those responsible among thousands and thousands of spectators.

Last February, precisely following the numerous insults aimed at Vinícius in Spanish stadiums, La Liga had also introduced new methods of prevention and control, for example increasing the number of its delegates among the spectators to better identify the origin of any racist chants. He then encouraged clubs to devote more resources to solving the problem. “La Liga cannot have a player who is brutally insulted in every stadium where he plays. It is clear that we have a problem and we need to find a solution.” He said Tebas already months ago.

Meanwhile in Brazil numerous football clubs have shown their support for Vinícius, as did President Lula at a press conference from Japan and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The Minister for Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, he said to the newspaper Globo that his government will ask for adequate measures both from the Spanish government and from the leaders of La Liga: «The Brazilian government does not tolerate racism. We will work so that every black Brazilian athlete can exercise his right to work without suffering violence”.

In Spain, however, the reactions continue to be mixed. A spokesman for the municipal administration of Valencia, for example, wrote on Twitter what many seem to think about it, namely that the player’s attitude on the pitch justifies the hatred towards him: «I will never defend a racist insult that it could have been directed at any player, but that’s not what happens with Vinícius. That player is a disgrace to football.”

– Read also: The many problems of the day against homophobia in the French football league