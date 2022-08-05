Source title: Global Digital Economy Conference Held in Beijing, Work Metaverse GTVerse First Trial

From July 28th to 30th, the 2022 Global Digital Economy Conference was held at the Beijing National Convention Center. During the conference, the "2022 China Metaverse Industry White Paper" was released publicly for the first time. As a new real-time online network world evolved from the mobile Internet, the Metaverse will be composed of multiple online and offline platforms to form an economic and civilization system based on the Web3.0 ecology. my country attaches great importance to scientific and technological innovation and basic scientific research, and has issued a large number of technical support policies, which has laid a solid foundation for my country's rapid development of the metaverse industry. On July 6, Zhonghe Group held the "My Metaverse Home – Worker Metaverse GTVerse Conference" in Beijing. It is reported that the Gongti Metaverse GTVerse is based on the integration of digital and real experience consumption as the core scenario, the passenger flow in the Gongti area and the private domain traffic of Beijing Guoan fans as the core anchor, the geographical location service LBS as the core cornerstone, with digital base, intelligent Zhonghe, global data, 5G private network, hybrid cloud and multi-modal intelligent terminals are the core elements, and the new B2C mixed reality Internet social platform is built and operated by Zhonghe, which is jointly settled in Industrial Sports Institution, Beijing Guoan Partner and other ecological partners. Zhou Jinhui, chairman of Zhonghe Group, said at the press conference that "Working Body Metaverse" is based on a real work body, and will spare no effort to build the new work body into Beijing's urban landmark, cultural and sports business card and vitality center. At the same time, let Xingongti become an open platform for symbiosis, sharing and common development with various excellent partners. In addition, at the Gongti Metaverse conference, Zhonghe Group, together with Qualcomm and China Mobile Research Institute, released the "5G Unbounded XR Event Experience Plan" to explore new ways to improve the experience of sports fans. It is reported that the reconstruction of the Beijing Workers Stadium will be completed in December this year. At that time, Xingongti will build a model of urban renewal with the guiding principles of space integration, operation integration and experience integration. The Gongti Metaverse GTVerse will empower Xingongti to become the world's first super-large urban park complex with "digital and physical integration of experience consumption" as its core competitiveness. (New work body renderings) According to public information, the Beijing Workers Stadium started its protective renovation and reconstruction in July 2020. At the end of 2020, the implementation plan of the PPP project for the reconstruction and reconstruction of the industrial complex was approved by the Beijing Municipal People's Government, and after public bidding, the Zhonghe-led consortium was finally selected as the social capital party of the project, responsible for the investment, construction and operation during the project cooperation period. . This result is not accidental, but is based on multiple trade-offs and repeated consideration. The comprehensive advantages and resources of Zhonghe Group, the leader of the consortium, have become the key to the project experience, construction capabilities and cultural and sports industry operation capabilities.

