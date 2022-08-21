Original title: Peter DeVos desperately reaches the top of the 1.60-meter Grand Prix at the London Station of the Universal Equestrian Championship

British local time on August 20, Beijing time on August 20, the 11th round of the 2022 Longines Global Equestrian Championship (LGCT) in the year-London Station, in front of the landmark Chelsea Royal Hospital, the competition for the “Super Saturday” competition day began .

With the world‘s top six pairs of horses completing the route designer Uliano Vezzani’s play-off route, the Longines Global Equestrian Championships London Station five-star 1.60-meter Longines Grand Prix came to a successful conclusion. At a crucial moment in the race for the golden ticket to the Prague Playoffs Super Grand Prix, Belgian rider Pieter Devos takes a gamble with Mom’s Toupie de la Rogue, with an extremely risky slalom and a who-and-ever fast , beat the other 5 pairs and reached the top of the championship podium.

After the game, Pete DeVos couldn’t hide his excitement. In an interview with GCTV, DeVos said: “It was an incredible feeling, especially with the win with Mom’s Toupie de la Roque, who did everything for me today. It’s been a long time. I’ve been thinking for a while that I can do well with her, and now we can finally celebrate, so I’m very, very happy. The audience created a great atmosphere, and when you get on the field, you can Feel their support for you. Special thanks to them for supporting me here, it was a great race. I did all the risky attempts during the race, and when looking at the route, I think it should be 9 steps to finish the first line, but when I saw Edwina finish with 9 moves, I thought I could do it with a big 8. After I successfully completed the jump on the one-beam obstacle, I just wanted to move on without thinking about anything else.”

At the end of the round, 6 pairs of combinations successfully completed the game with zero penalty points and entered the final battle of the play-offs together. In front of the landmark building of the London leg of the Longines Equestrian Championship, the Royal Chelsea Hospital, all the audience witnessed the successful conclusion of the Super Saturday match day. Belgian rider Olivier Philippaerts and 10-year-old H&M Miro launched a strong challenge and challenge to Piet DeVos’s results and were in the lead for a while, but due to the final More adjustments and controls were carried out on a route, allowing them to finally miss the championship with zero penalty points, 37.20 seconds, and a disadvantage of 0.28 seconds behind DeVos, and won the runner-up.

Referring to the golden ticket to the Prague playoff Super Grand Prix, DeVos said: “I’m very much looking forward to getting it, the season is drawing to a close. The Super Grand Prix is ​​a great race, so it’s very Happy to be a part of it again. Scott Brash came last today, so I think he’s going to win the game. But luck was on my side today and I’m very, very happy.”

With the championship result in this game, Pete DeVos’ annual total points rose to 198 points, which also allowed him to surpass Ben Maher and return to the second position, giving him more opportunities to compete Annual championship. In the last 4 races, DeVos will still go all out to challenge and challenge the honor of the annual championship. Christian Arman remains at the top with 216 points and Ben Maher is third with 182.

The setting sun filled the London leg of the Longines Global Equestrian Championship in front of the Chelsea Royal Hospital. Led by a corps of retired Chelsea officers in traditional red clothing, the winning riders climbed to the top three podiums. Chelsea Royal Hospital is home to more than 300 British Army veterans.

Australian female rider Edwina Tops-Alexander (Edwina Tops-Alexander) and Fellow Castlefield kicked off the play-off competition. It is worth mentioning that this is the first time Edwina has entered the play-off match this season. In pursuit of a faster speed, they made an unfortunate obstacle error and finished the race with 4 penalty points, and finally finished sixth. The British female rider Ellen Whittaker partnered with Equine America Spacecake to finish the race with zero penalty points and 39.78 seconds under the watchful eyes of the audience, which also ignited the audience’s excitement. Passionate about watching.

Pete DeVos and Mom’s Toupie de la Rogue entered the race in third place. They chose the adventurous way from beginning to end and successfully crossed every obstacle. After crossing the finish line, the time was frozen at 36.92 seconds. While pushing to a new climax, it also puts the pressure on the 3 pairs of combinations that will appear later.

Jules Verlin and Comme-Laude W, who had never won the Longines Grand Prix at the Longines Global Equestrian Championship before, came on the scene. This season once again on the third place on the podium.

It’s a not-so-good ending for Olivier Felipelz and H&M Miro. They were in the lead in the first half of the race, and they missed the championship by taking an extra step in the last line of travel, and they also missed the golden ticket to the Prague Playoff Super Grand Prix.

As the last riders on the field, Scott Brash and Hello Mr President made a final push to their own record for the number of Grand Prix wins. When they came to the arena, the atmosphere of the scene was instantly ignited. In the first route, they were very easy and comfortable, but when they turned into the third obstacle, the angle of the turn was too small, and Hello Mr President failed to pass, which also allowed Pete DeVos to lock the championship. podium.

From August 26 to 28 local time in the Netherlands, the 12th round of the Longines Global Equestrian Championship will return to the spiritual home of the event – Valkensward. At the Tops International Equestrian Center, the world's top riders and horses will once again Set off!





