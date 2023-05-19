Global Information| Champions League semi-finals come to an end! SPORTFIVE partners with Inter Milan and Manchester City in the final match_Events_League_Events

Original title: Global Information | Champions League semi-finals come to an end! SPORTFIVE partners with Inter Milan and Manchester City in the final

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League semi-finals have all been decided in the early hours of this morning.SPORTFIVE business partners Manchester City Football Club and Inter Milan Football Club successfully joined the finals.Next, SPORTFIVE will review the wonderful moments in the second round of the semi-final with you.

In the early morning of May 17th, Beijing time, Inter Milan ushered in the second match of the “Derby Milan” at home. Inter Milan relied on Lautaro’s volley in the second half to score a 1-0 victory over AC Milan. 3-0 eliminated the opponent and took the lead in advancing to the Champions League final.

SPORTFIVE has a long history with Inter Milan. In 2019, we helped Dongfeng Nissan, the top sponsor of the Champions League, and the legendary Inter Milan superstar Materazzi cooperate. Materazzi also visited the launch ceremonies in Wuhan and Shanghai in person, interacted cordially with fans and friends, and shared the spirit of being a strong man who is not afraid of challenges and brave to be himself. Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Company, Mr. Wang Qian, Assistant Director of Marketing Department of Dongfeng Nissan, took the stage and exchanged gifts with Mr. Materazzi.

