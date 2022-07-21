An unusual and quite skit embarrassing aired last July 14 on GBNews, British broadcaster. During a live program, the meteorologist John Hammond expressed his concern regarding the abnormal heat that hit the UK in recent days and her interviewer defined it catastrophist. Images that reminded many of a sequence from the movie ‘Don’t look up‘and that they have become viral.

What happened

John Hammond is a professional meteorologist employed at the BBC. The man was invited byissuer GBNews to comment on the scorching heat that overwhelmed the Great Britain in these days. THE thermometers have in fact certified that, in some places, peaks of 40 degrees. The scholar said he was very worried about the anomalous situation and totally unmanageable for countries accustomed to usually recording much lower temperatures. Hammond explained that it is necessary protect yourself and added, moreover, that the great heat could lead to hundreds if not thousands of deaths.

This last statement did not convince the presenter and journalist of GBNews, Beverley Turner, which gave the scholar an unexpected answer. In fact, the woman argued that people should be happy of these unusual mild temperatures and be able to enjoy the most clemency of the weather. “I don’t know what happened to you meteorologists to all become like this fatalistic and harbingers of misfortune, ”added the journalist.

Hammond then tried to explain that temperatures in the UK are rising from year to year and that the global warming situation would not go well undervaluedbut it was not considered.

The similarities with the movie ‘Don’t look up’

The video of the squabble between the meteorologist and the journalist it went viral not only in Great Britain but all over the world and especially on Twitter. Many, moreover, on the web, have noticed a certain similarity between what happened live on GBNews and a specific sequence of ‘Don’t look up’. Even the title of the film released almost a year ago is, for this reason, back in trend sui social. La dramedy Netflix con Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence tells of two scientists who manage to locate one comet ready to collide with the earth. Although they present data and scientific evidence of their discovery, which will lead humanity to extinction, scholars remain unheard. In one of the scenes of the film they also come skin and considered catastrophists by journalists who are interviewing them on TV: just like John Hammond did.