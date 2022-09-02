Home Sports glory!Nowitzki national team’s No. 14 jersey retired, Kuban Kidd witnessed the scene_Germany_European Championship_Lone Ranger
glory!Nowitzki national team's No. 14 jersey retired, Kuban Kidd witnessed the scene_Germany_European Championship_Lone Ranger

glory!Nowitzki national team's No. 14 jersey retired, Kuban Kidd witnessed the scene_Germany_European Championship_Lone Ranger

Original title: Glory!Nowitzki national team’s No. 14 jersey retired Kuban Kidd witnessed the scene

Beijing time on September 2 news, on the opening day of the 2022 European Basketball Championship, in Cologne, before the German men’s basketball team played against the French men’s basketball team, the German team officially retired Dirk Nowitzki’s national team jersey No. 14!

Nuo Tianwang became the first German basketball player in history to have his jersey retired by the German Basketball Association. Witnesses to this glorious moment included Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, coach Jason Kidd, general manager Nick Harrison, and vice president of basketball operations Michael Finley.

From 1997 to 2015, Nowitzki won 1 World Championship MVP and 1 European Championship MVP while playing for the German team, and helped the German team win the bronze medal in the 2002 World Championship and the 2005 European Championship. runner up. After retiring the Nuotian Wang jersey, the German team playing at home defeated the strong French team 76-63 on the first day of the European Championship.

The NBA official also expressed congratulations to Nowitzki, “Dirk (Nowitzki)’s No. 14 jersey was officially retired by the German Basketball Association. Congratulations Dirk, you deserve it!”

Statistics show that Nowitzki played a total of 153 international games for the German team. Facing the cheers of the audience’s MVP, Nuo Tianwang said at the scene: “For me, this is an unforgettable journey. Thank you all for your support! To be able to complete this journey with you, I want to say Only thanks.”

After Slovenia defeated Lithuania on the first day of the European Championship, Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic also sat on the sidelines to witness Nowitzki’s glorious moment. The Mavericks officially posted a photo of Doncic and Dirk Nowitzki on social media and wrote, “Meeting of the best players!”

It is worth mentioning that Nowitzki also specially thanked Cuban at the scene. “Every summer, you (Cuban) always support me playing for my country. You know it’s very important to me, and I’m really grateful for that,” Nuotian Wang said.

“I’m really proud of him (Nowitzki),” Cuban said in an interview with ESPN. “When you see someone working so hard and making a dream come true, it’s a great feeling.”

In his 21-year NBA career, Nowitzki led the Mavericks to the 2010-11 championship. (jim)Return to Sohu, see more

