First, a short overview of the numbers. Slavia currently scored the maximum amount of 39 points at home, the most in the league. She scored 50 goals, just two less than Sparta and Pilsen in their stadiums combined. She conceded six times in thirteen matches. Only recently they beat Pilsen and in the fall Mlada Boleslav “only” by a one-goal margin.

There is no doubt that home staples are STILL second to none. Both in terms of results and gameplay. Just look at the last three matches – with Slovácko, Pilsen and Olomouc. With three teams from the elite six. Result? Slavia faced only seven shots on goal in total, conceding only once.

Not only against these opponents, Jindřich Trpišovský’s team dominated the game at home, they were able to squeeze the opponent in the attacking half for the vast majority of the time, and even if the final passes or crosses into the box were not so accurate many times, most of the time you just wait “for it to fall there”. As if the Slavists knew that they will simply win.

And sometimes it seems that the opponent approaches the duel in the same way. Because Slavia's significantly worse results away from home can only be attributed to their own performances, or the opponents simply (and perhaps logically) believe in themselves more, while they only go to Eden for the smallest possible ration and what if by chance it also results in points. Maybe not, but at least from the stands it sometimes seems that way. If so, Slavia's path to victory is already half-crafted before kick-off.

The home environment factor is likely to play a significant role in the fight for the title. If Slavia wants to host Sparta and Plzeň in Eden in the superstructure, they must dominate the basic part. However, for that he will probably need at least a draw in two weeks at Letná.

Tough job, we’re back to that outdoor crisis that needs to be broken in this case. In the spring, the Stitched won only in Pardubice, and from the lawns of Liberec, České Budějovice and Teplice they have a total of only two points. On the contrary, Sparta is on a roll after the winter break, except for the opening match in Olomouc, and except for the match with Mlada Boleslav at home in the spring, they perform on their own page, perhaps comparable to their old rival.