The White Tigers only managed the first match with Mountfield, then they lost four times in a row and are saying goodbye to the season already in March. The team from the north of Bohemia paid for several facts.
Unlike Hradec Králové, they had to advance to the quarter-finals through a grueling preliminary round, in which they defeated Pilsen only in the fifth decisive match. He didn’t have that much time to heal all the wounds and recharge his batteries, which was more noticeable on the ice game after game.
This factor was further strengthened by the fact that Jelínek et al. it took a lot of energy to constantly tighten up in matches. In nine duels in a row, the North Bohemians were the first to concede, which was a big problem. And in the entire series with Hradec Liberec, they led everywhere by 201 seconds. As a result, the East Bohemians could dictate the pace, on the other hand, the tightening sapped the necessary strength from their juice. Physically, but no less mentally, when the effort did not lead to the desired goal and the opponent was approaching the semi-finals.
In the playoffs, Liberec youngsters such as Jakub Rychlovský, Jan Šír and Adam Najman, who were already seen on the ice a year ago, performed well, but only they could hardly push the team into the top four. Experienced fighters such as Tomáš Filippi, Michal Birner and Michal Bulíř, who after a long break due to injury, did not get into last year’s form were left behind. A radical change in the line-up for the last game helped, but too late. Only five teams in the history of the Czech extra league managed to turn the series from 1:3 to 4:3.
After the third match, the national team goalkeeper Petr Kváča did not start the series, which also did not benefit the white beasts, although his deputy Jakub Neužil did well.
And since against Liberec Hradec Králové, learned and strengthened by last year’s elimination in the quarter-finals, played perfectly organized all-area hockey, did not let their opponent have too many chances, and even if they did, they had the excellent Matěj Machovský in the goal, the result is the end of the season for the White Tigers and Hradec Euphoria. A new era will now begin for North Bohemia. Coach Patrik Augusta is saying goodbye to the team, in April the club should announce Filip Pešán as his successor, who will assemble a new team after the expected departure of several traditional mainstays.