GLOSA: Pospíšil is not on the bench, the coach must use his qualities

When midfielder Martin Pospíšil returned to his hometown Olomouc after nine years at the beginning of March this year, everyone in the club rubbed their hands together. They expected the team to pull through. However, although he showed quality in every match, he was not productive. Coach Václav Jílek said more and more often that he expected much more from him. In the last round in Slovakia, he even substituted an experienced fighter after half-time and after the match, which Sigma won 2-0, he emphasized how the substitute players helped.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

