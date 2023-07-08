GLOSA: The new chief of judges? From the mud to the puddle

First, briefly towards the end of the Story. His departure was unexpected for the vast majority of people, even shocking for some. However, for those who can read the domestic football map, not so much.

It is an open secret that the strongest clubs fight with each other not only on the pitch, but also behind the scenes. And it doesn’t even take a very sharp head to realize that if a high percentage of verdicts go in favor of one candidate for the title from one bank of the Vltava in key situations, it certainly does not smell good for a rival from the other bank.

In the second half of the spring, it was in Sparta’s favor. This is a statement, not a questioning of the given verdicts. After all, except for the wrongly whistled penalty kick on Slovácko, the commission cleared all the others in her favor. In the recent past, the performances of the judges did not smell like Sparta. Sparta boss Daniel Křetínský recently complained in this regard.

Photo: Vlastimil Vacek, Law

Daniel Křetínský during the UEFA European Conference League final.

He cited the incident as one of the reasons for his resignation. In translation, given that he was an active referee in the Berber era, he also has butter on his barrel. A lot of people from the football environment know something about him. But. His successor, Libor Kovařík, in the Roman Berber era also whistled…

