GLOSSA: Czech eighteen on a merry-go-round. A threatening image of the game, yet the only way not to suffer a debacle

Coach Jakub Petrov cannot be blamed for the chosen tactics. Play open hockey with the Americans? It would end in shame. After all, the United States put everyone in the group at least seven.

“It’s not my style of hockey, but it was good for the opponent,” claimed coach Petr. Let’s face it, because it really wasn’t possible to win a much better result. But the next statement of the 49-year-old coach is already laughable. “Look, Třinec plays defensive hockey and will win the title.” he remarked.

I don’t know how many Steelers games in the playoffs Petr saw, but if his style of play seemed to him similar to the five Czech cones standing in front of Hrabal, then something is really wrong. After all, the national team played the entire game in a weakened state. In weakening five against five.

Craig Button, who comments the match for the Canadian TSN, was behind me. He just shook his head, what is it like..? Why doesn’t the coach let them play a normal match..? Probably so much that I don’t see it that way..almost all the scouts left after the 2nd period for the Finland-Slovakia match.. — Dallas Stars (@dallasstars93) April 27, 2023

This Czech performance definitely did not convince overseas scouts, which is also why the vast majority of them gathered themselves after the second period and went from Basel to Porrentrua to watch Slovakia’s surprise against Finland.

Yes, individuals like Eduard Šalé or Michael Hrabal may have helped themselves with the tournament towards the draft, but the national team left the impression in Switzerland of players who are afraid of the puck, afraid to create. He chose a similar tactic against the Swedes. And when he tried to play an open game with Canada, the result was a 3-8 debacle. See also Ivrea, is the third consecutive success Amoruso and Cervato do not forgive

The relatively satisfied evaluations of the players are then listened to with even greater surprise. “We left everything on the ice. I’m proud of all the guys who were here with me. Each of us believed that we could make it a success. It didn’t work out, but we have nothing to be ashamed of,” defender Vojtěch Vochvest said, for example.

If this is enough to be happy, Czech hockey can really only aim for the quarterfinals in the future. After all, the 18 only defeated the weak Germans at the tournament, who also lost to Norway (1:6) in the first fight for survival.

Nevertheless, coach Petr dares to say after the tournament: “I thought this year had a chance. And he really should have her. If we converted chances, we’re first in the group.” Well, unless the national team converted one hundred percent of chances. And that doesn’t happen in hockey.