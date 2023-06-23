GLOSSA: Hay, sun and hockey. Have they had a fight yet?

Because of this, Jaromír Jágr, perhaps for the first time since leaving the school desks, began to scold other – even younger – men. They say it’s out of respect. The Ha-Ha duo again argue over which one is really the liar and trade words about legal action. In short, the negotiations about the future of the national team coach Kari Jalonen are turning into a show, which the Slovak Šport quite succinctly summed up in the headline: “Czech Republic selects a coach. Even Zdeněk Troška wouldn’t have invented it.” And one can agree with that, despite the fact that director Troška demonstrated a great imagination in his film pieces.

