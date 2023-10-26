GLOSSARY: Complications. Sparta set itself a great challenge

The log of Vindahl’s shrine is probably ringing on Letná even now. A bitter end to the key battle with Glasgow Rangers was looming for Sparta footballers and they can only be thankful that it did not happen after substitute Danilo’s injury. However, Prague are now further away from advancing from Group C in the Europa League than a goalless draw with their Scottish opponent. In the second half of the group, they will travel twice away and at home they will face a tough match with Betis Sevilla, the leader of the table.

