GLOSSARY: Football like in England, the prestige of the derby is saved

The fading prestige of the Battle of Prague is saved. Hand on heart, in recent seasons the derby has degenerated into a hateful race full of fouls and disgusting scenes, in which there was usually no room for positive experiences. Saturday’s drama between Sparta and Slavia was from a completely different barrel. It showed that the derby doesn’t have to be just disgusting meat, but can offer a football show with everything. And since, after many years, at the end of the season it was a battle of the first against the second, the reputation of the entire Fortuna league strengthened hand in hand with the preservation of the reputation of the derby.

