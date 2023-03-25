The score of 6:16 commanded respect before the game. The ratio of players from the Top 5 European leagues was so significant in favor of the guests from Poland. While the Portuguese Fernando Santos, making his debut on the Polish bench, made do with only two players from the domestic competition, his counterpart Jaroslav Šilhavý called fifteen of them from the Fortuna League.

But it turned out that he did well. Two of the six newcomers, David Jurásek and Tomáš Čvančara, immediately broke into the starting line-up and were among the best.

Šilhávý has a reputation as a rather conservative coach who does not like to rely on proven lineups and well-established routines. After last year, which was the worst result for the national team in the entire Czech era, he decided to act. By significantly rejuvenating the nomination, he made it clear that a new era was beginning. He sent an unexpected eleven to the field – and hit it exactly.

Jaroslav Šilhavý had a tight stomach. We took a risk, but it worked out!Video : Sport.cz, FAČR

Sparta – Poland 3:1, even then the score of Friday’s game could be presented. Players from Letná took care of all three goals. Šilhavé made a crucial bet on the hot attacking duo Kuchta – Čvančara, stopper Krejčí opened the scoring with the fastest goal.

Czech thanks also go to Brian Priske. All autumn, the ferocious Dane listened to advice and invectives that Kuchta and Čvančara could not play together. He didn’t give a damn and kept his own. Just as in the spring, he was able to convince midfielder Krejčí that he can also make a great career as a stopper. Not only Sparta, but also the Czech national team benefits from the Danes’ moves.

Everyone praised me, which pleases David Jurásek. This match is the most in my career so farVideo : Sport.cz

Of course, the main decision had to be taken by Šilhavy himself. As well as from Sparta, he also took six players from Slavia and brought out their David Jurásk as a trump card, who had a great debut on the left wing. With his help, the handyman had a long-unseen drive and directness.

Silhavy took the risk. At the expense of some well-established names, he preferred unsung faces with current form. With the injury of the Footballer of the Year Patrik Schick and the narrowed offer of legionnaires from the big leagues, he even reached out to the domestic elite. He hit bingo. The enthusiastic Czech selection pushed the Polish stars into their pockets so significantly that even the famous gunner Robert Lewandowski, currently the best scorer of Barcelona and the whole of La Liga, did not get anywhere in Eden.