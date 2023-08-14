Glover fait coup double au FedEx St. Jude Championship

It’s not just Céline Boutier to claim two trophies in a row. Lucas Glover achieved this men’s feat, one less Major, by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship after enlisting the Wyndham Challenge.

In two weeks, he recovered more than square on the circuit after a very long period of doubts. This Sunday, the American missed the winning putt on the 18th, in a tournament he almost constantly dominated, but he only needed an extra hole to extinguish Patrick Cantlay in the play-offs, which went in the water immediately after 18 royal holes (64).

Lucas Glover therefore trembled (69), putting himself in danger with a bogey on 14, finding the resources to plant the essential birdie on 16. He especially savored his incredible and sudden improvement as he won his 6th trophy on the PGA Tour, at 43.

4th in the FedEx ranking and now 30th worldwide

Only Matt Kuchar is older than him on FedEx. “You have to work hard to hope that one day it will turn in your favor. It’s hard, it’s sometimes long but it can also go very quickly. And for me, these days, it’s going very fast, said Lucas Glover. I knew how to keep the right state of mind, the right attitude to take advantage of that moment. I continued to fight throughout the course, the pars are not easy at the end, the birdies even less. Upon arrival, I am the last man standing for the week. I struggled with my swing but my putter saved me. He allowed me to survive. At one point, it was the only thing that mattered. Anyone who would have spoken to me of such a double three months ago, I would have taken him for a madman.

Lucas Glover now finds himself 30th in the world (his best rank since 2000) and 4th in the FedEx ranking, just behind Rory McIlroy. Royal on this last lap (-5), the Northern Irishman went too far to seek victory. Brilliant in Memphis, Cam Davis (6th) and Hideki Matsuyama (16th) snatched their place for the rest of these play-offs which will now bring together only the top 50 in the FedEx ranking.

A happiness that will not know the Belgian Thomas Detry, who was in the nails on Friday evening but who ruined his chances on Saturday (75) before a quality finish (69). For nothing…

The Top 50 will meet next week in Illinois for the BMW Championship.

