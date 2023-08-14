Glover won the tournament in Memphis, his juice in the playoffs sent me into the water

Patrick Cantlay (left) congratulates Lucas Glover on his victory at St. Jude Championship. | photo: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports, Reuters

On the other hand, the tournament of the competitive LIV series in Bedminster ended with Cameron Smith’s superb performance. The Australian golfer left his closest competitor, Anirban Lahiri from India, behind in the round by seven shots. Even Smith won the second tournament in a short time, he was the best in London a month ago.

Golf tournaments in the USA

St. Jude Championship, PGA Tour tournament in Memphis (par 70, $20 million endowment):

1. Glover 265 (66+64+66+69) in the spread on the first hole, 2. Cantlay (both USA) 265 (68+67+66+64), 3. Fleetwood (Eng.) 266 (66+66+ 66+68), McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 266 (67+66+68+65), 5. Moore (USA) 268 (66+66+65+71)

Series LIV tournament in Bedminster (par 71, $20 million endowment):

1. Smith (Austr.) 201 (66+67+68), 2. Lahiri (Indie) 208 (74+64+70), 3. Ancer (Mex.) 209 (69+71+69), 4. Reed (USA) 209 (68+70+71), 5. Burmester (JAR) 209 (69+68+72)

World leader as of August 14 (in the group stage): 1. (1.) Scheffler (USA) 11.66, 2. (2.) McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 11.04, 3. (3.) Rahm (p.) 9.93, 4. (4.) Cantlay (USA) 7.57, 5. (5.) Hovland (Nor.) 6.35, 6. (6.) Schauffele 6.13, 7 (7th) Homa 5.32, 8th (9th) Harman (USA) 4.92, 9th (8th) Smith (Aust.) 4.84, 10th (10th) Fitzpatrick (Eng. ) 4.78, …1108. (1107.) Zuska (R) 0.07

