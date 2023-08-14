Home » Glover won the tournament in Memphis, his juice in the playoffs sent me into the water
Sports

Glover won the tournament in Memphis, his juice in the playoffs sent me into the water

by admin
Glover won the tournament in Memphis, his juice in the playoffs sent me into the water

Patrick Cantlay (left) congratulates Lucas Glover on his victory at St. Jude Championship. | photo: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports, Reuters

On the other hand, the tournament of the competitive LIV series in Bedminster ended with Cameron Smith’s superb performance. The Australian golfer left his closest competitor, Anirban Lahiri from India, behind in the round by seven shots. Even Smith won the second tournament in a short time, he was the best in London a month ago.

Golf tournaments in the USA

St. Jude Championship, PGA Tour tournament in Memphis (par 70, $20 million endowment):
1. Glover 265 (66+64+66+69) in the spread on the first hole, 2. Cantlay (both USA) 265 (68+67+66+64), 3. Fleetwood (Eng.) 266 (66+66+ 66+68), McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 266 (67+66+68+65), 5. Moore (USA) 268 (66+66+65+71)

Series LIV tournament in Bedminster (par 71, $20 million endowment):
1. Smith (Austr.) 201 (66+67+68), 2. Lahiri (Indie) 208 (74+64+70), 3. Ancer (Mex.) 209 (69+71+69), 4. Reed (USA) 209 (68+70+71), 5. Burmester (JAR) 209 (69+68+72)

World leader as of August 14 (in the group stage): 1. (1.) Scheffler (USA) 11.66, 2. (2.) McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 11.04, 3. (3.) Rahm (p.) 9.93, 4. (4.) Cantlay (USA) 7.57, 5. (5.) Hovland (Nor.) 6.35, 6. (6.) Schauffele 6.13, 7 (7th) Homa 5.32, 8th (9th) Harman (USA) 4.92, 9th (8th) Smith (Aust.) 4.84, 10th (10th) Fitzpatrick (Eng. ) 4.78, …1108. (1107.) Zuska (R) 0.07

See also  It's still boom boom Fiabane and the Limana Cavarzano flies

You may also like

Reds Rally to Win Doubleheader Against Pirates in...

Roma-Partizani Tirana, the report cards of the friendly...

Klok about returning to Russia: I am condemned...

Shenhua and Taishan Zoukai Continue to Battle for...

Emma Marrone in a bikini sets Ferragosto on...

Bundesliga: Only injuries cloud Salzburg’s joy

National coach, who after Mancini? Live news on...

Xavi’s Barcelona Faces Challenges and Setbacks in Goalless...

Eight line-up changes, still riding. Sparta crushed Jablonec,...

Motagua Shines with New Signings in 3-0 Victory...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy