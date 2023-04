Swans Gmunden and Flyers Wels took a 2-1 lead in the win2day Superliga quarter-finals on Friday. The Swans beat the Kapfenberg Bulls 103:74 (46:40) in front of their home crowd, the Flyers also won at home against SKN St. Pölten with 67:60 (32:26).

The two Upper Austrian clubs are only missing one win in the “Best of Five” series to gain promotion, the next games will be on Sunday in Kapfenberg and St. Pölten.

