Sports

Gmunden confidently starts the quarter-final play-off

After BC Vienna, Dukes Klosterneuburg and Flyers Wels on Saturday, Swans Gmunden also drew 1-0 in the play-off quarterfinals (“best of five”) of the win2day Men’s Basketball Super League (BSL) on Sunday. The leader after the placement round gave the Bulls Kapfenberg no chance at 93:65 (45:27).

The Upper Austrians laid the foundation for victory before the break. The half-time score was the highest lead up to that point. It continued in this key after the change of sides. The Swans extended their lead to 35 points (93:58, 38 minutes).

Of the favored teams, only the Oberwart Gunners are behind after the start of the quarter-finals. The second games in each series increase on Tuesday and Wednesday.

