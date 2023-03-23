Home Sports Gmunden ends BC Vienna’s winning streak
Sports

Gmunden ends BC Vienna’s winning streak

Gmunden ends BC Vienna’s winning streak

BC Vienna’s winning streak in the win2day men’s super league has come to an end. After eleven wins in a row, the Viennese lost in the top game of the 26th round to the Swans Gmunden with 79:80 (38:44). In the placement round table, both teams are now at the top with 26 points. The race for first place before the play-off remains exciting.

In the duels between the Viennese and the Upper Austrians, there have now been six away wins en suite. Since the second final game in 2022, the guest has left the floor as the winner. The Gunners Oberwart defeated the Klosterneuburg Dukes 81:67, St. Pölten celebrated a 103:102 win after extra time at the Flyers Wels.

