The Swans Gmunden not only gave up a lead of up to 13 points against the Oberwart Gunners in the placement round of the Basketball Superliga on Thursday evening. Gmunden had to hand over the lead to BC Vienna, who had won 94:84 in Wels the day before.

After the long-term lead up to 81:81, the Burgenlanders from Oberwart snatched the match from the Upper Austrians in the finish to win 84:81.

In the second Thursday match of the placement round, St. Pölten had no trouble in the Lower Austria derby against the Klosterneuburg Dukes at 87:66. Vienna now leads the table with 30 points ahead of Gmunden (28) and Oberwart (19). UBSC Graz continues to lead in the qualifying round after beating the Vienna Timberwolves 69-68.

