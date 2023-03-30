Home Sports Gmunden forgives lead and table lead
Sports

Gmunden forgives lead and table lead

by admin
Gmunden forgives lead and table lead

The Swans Gmunden not only gave up a lead of up to 13 points against the Oberwart Gunners in the placement round of the Basketball Superliga on Thursday evening. Gmunden had to hand over the lead to BC Vienna, who had won 94:84 in Wels the day before.

After the long-term lead up to 81:81, the Burgenlanders from Oberwart snatched the match from the Upper Austrians in the finish to win 84:81.

In the second Thursday match of the placement round, St. Pölten had no trouble in the Lower Austria derby against the Klosterneuburg Dukes at 87:66. Vienna now leads the table with 30 points ahead of Gmunden (28) and Oberwart (19). UBSC Graz continues to lead in the qualifying round after beating the Vienna Timberwolves 69-68.

More to Austrian basketball leagues

See also  Gesteco also makes Chiacig rejoice: «Cividale is a path to be applauded»

You may also like

HOW TO DRESS IN THE MOUNTAINS? | Sportdimontagna.com

Boycott! The Ukrainian government issued a clear instruction...

Indonesia will not host the Under-20 World Cup,...

AffinaOne new Telco partner of AC Milan –...

Trekking from Bologna: 4 walking itineraries not to...

the Parisiennes eliminated in the quarter-finals by Wolfsburg

Eurocup, the schedule of the round of 16

Snowboarder Salač v Ruca won the European Cup...

Juve, all available except Pogba. And the defense...

Medvedev is battling for the fifth straight final...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy