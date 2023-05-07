Home » Gmunden is subject to Wels at the start of the semifinals
by admin
Gmunden suffered a home defeat against Wels at the start of the semi-finals in the win2day Superliga. The favored Swans lost to the Flyers 75-81 after extra time on Saturday and conceded their first defeat in the fifth duel of the season with their local rivals.

GEPA/Christian Moser

Defending champions BC Vienna, on the other hand, started their “best of five” series with a 82:63 win in front of a home crowd against Klosterneuburg. The second games with changed home rights increase on Monday.

