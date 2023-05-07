Gmunden is subject to Wels at the start of the semifinals

15
Gmunden suffered a home defeat against Wels at the start of the semi-finals in the win2day Superliga. The favored Swans lost to the Flyers 75-81 after extra time on Saturday and conceded their first defeat in the fifth duel of the season with their local rivals.
Defending champions BC Vienna, on the other hand, started their “best of five” series with a 82:63 win in front of a home crowd against Klosterneuburg. The second games with changed home rights increase on Monday.
More to Austrian basketball leagues