The Swans Gmunden secured second place in the men’s basketball super league. The Upper Austrians won the opening game of the placement round on Saturday against the third-placed Oberwart Gunners with 84:79 and are now five points ahead of the Burgenland.

Gmunden initially caught up with leaders BC Vienna, who hosted the Flyers Wels on Sunday. The Swans decided the game from the 34th minute when they moved up to nine points. Although Oberwart came within three points, the turning point was no longer successful.

