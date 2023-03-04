Home Sports Gmunden secures second place in placement round
Sports

Gmunden secures second place in placement round

by admin
Gmunden secures second place in placement round

The Swans Gmunden secured second place in the men’s basketball super league. The Upper Austrians won the opening game of the placement round on Saturday against the third-placed Oberwart Gunners with 84:79 and are now five points ahead of the Burgenland.

Gmunden initially caught up with leaders BC Vienna, who hosted the Flyers Wels on Sunday. The Swans decided the game from the 34th minute when they moved up to nine points. Although Oberwart came within three points, the turning point was no longer successful.

More to Austrian basketball leagues

See also  World Cup Morocco vs. Croatia, who will win? Croatia vs. Morocco. Prospective Analysis

You may also like

Dubai Tennis Championships: Daniil Medvedev overwhelms Andrey Rublev...

“Discovering the team reinforced my belief that Alpine...

Ceccarelli wins the 60 meters at the indoor...

Pilsen dominated the replay of the final in...

College basketball highlights: Seton Hall routs Providence; No....

Swedish businessman Lars Broberg, husband of the mayoress...

Ambitious Jimmy Gressier before the Paris half-marathon

Bahrain Grand Prix: Fernando Alonso hails pace of...

held in check by Lille in the derby,...

Wolves 1-0 Tottenham: Traore seals win damages visitors’...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy