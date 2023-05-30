Gmunden secures sixth championship title

The Swans Gmunden have secured the championship title in the win2day men’s super league for the sixth time in the club’s history and won the triple of super cup, cup and championship.

GEPA/Armin Rathner



The Upper Austrians won 83:79 (37:32) away from defending champion BC Vienna on Monday and won the “Best of Five” series 3:1.

In 2010, the Swans had also scooped all three possible trophies in a row. At that time, however, they won the cup, championship and super cup in the calendar year and not in one season.

