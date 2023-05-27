Gmunden takes the lead in the final series against Vienna

The Swans Gmunden are ahead again in the “Best of five” final series of the men’s Basketball Superliga (BSL). They took a 2-1 lead on Saturday evening with a 75-67 (40-31) against defending champions BC Vienna. They are only one win away from the sixth championship in their club’s history. The possibly decisive fourth duel will take place on Monday (5.30 p.m., live on ORF Sport +) in Vienna-Favoriten.

On Saturday, the Upper Austrians presented early in front of almost 1,500 fans at Lake Traunsee. In the lead from 15:14, they converted three distance shots in a row to 26:18 in the last 63 seconds of the first quarter. In the second period, the home team increased their lead to 39:26 (17th) and controlled the events.

It was only after the 64:49 (33rd) that the thread broke a little, but things didn’t get really dicey for the defensively strong Swans. The Viennese lacked the recipe for a counterattack, mainly because the three-pointers didn’t fall. If Gmunden had ten out of 23 over 40 minutes, the defending champions only had six out of 28.

In the final series there have only been home wins so far. A drop of bitterness from the point of view of the Upper Austrians, who are about to win the treble of Supercup, Cup and Championship: Winger Zachary Charles was eliminated in the 16th minute after twisting his ankle.

