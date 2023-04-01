The Swans from Gmunden won a hard-fought Upper Austria derby against the Flyers in Wels in the Superliga. The “Schwanen” won the game on Saturday evening with 72:68 and thus moved up to first place in the placement round at least until Sunday. Then champions BC Vienna can hit back at the Dukes in Klosterneuburg.

Wels led for long stretches of the game, but the Gmunden team always stayed close and turned a 65:68 deficit with seven points in a row into a win. The guests’ best thrower was Austen Awosika with 17 points.

In the qualifying round, league leaders UBSC Graz celebrated a clear 101:77 win in the Steirer derby over the Fürstenfeld Panthers. The Kapfenberg Bulls didn’t give the Traiskirchen Lions a chance at 94:54.

More to Austrian basketball leagues