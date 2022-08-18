Home Sports Gnonto leaves Zurich at zero? There is no shortage of offers, even from Italy
Gnonto leaves Zurich at zero? There is no shortage of offers, even from Italy

Gnonto leaves Zurich at zero? There is no shortage of offers, even from Italy

The 18-year-old from Verbania has disappeared a bit from the radar, after the magical moment he experienced two months ago with the national team. How come? We explain to you by situation

Where had we stayed? Two months ago Wilfried Gnonto conquered the whole of Italy. Roberto Mancini launched him in his national youth team in the Nations League, against Germany then he became the youngest scorer in the history of the Azzurri, beating a record that had lasted for almost 64 years.

From that moment expectations have inevitably grown, the name of “Willy” has been associated with many teams but now, two weeks after the market closes, how is the situation?

the offers

Wilfried Gnonto is linked to Zurich with a contract until 2023, so the Swiss should sell him in order not to lose him for the next season. The Super League champions, however, have no problem keeping players until the end of the contract: ask for information from Lecce, for example, who took Ceesay from Zurich on a free transfer. For this reason the Swiss shoot high to get Gnonto to go, in fact, offers from Friborg, Feyenoord and Leeds arrived for the boy but all returned to the sender as none came close to the 10 million requested by the Swiss champions. In the last few hours the English team is taking particular interest, the offer presented is down, but that does not satisfy the Swiss at the moment. In the coming days, Jesse Marsch’s team could try a new assault by raising the offer to around 5 million.

See also  Cagliari holds on to Marin. No to the 15 million offered by Lyon

And from Italy? At least three clubs have taken an interest in Willy, without ever going into the concrete. The last two weeks will be decisive, the player would like to try other experiences but always with the commitment he gave to Zurich. The first European goal with a club also arrived on 4 August, in the Europa League preliminaries against Linfield. Next goal? The last qualifying round against the Scottish Hearts, a double decisive challenge to bring them into the EL groups. After this double confrontation, the Swiss company could decide to start Gnonto, at the moment there is no certainty.

the many expectations

His story is not over, quite the contrary. Let’s not forget that the native of Verbania is only 18 years old, so he has plenty of time to grow and become great. And Gnonto himself is aware of this, demonstrating an extraordinary maturity. It is no coincidence that a few weeks ago he told Sportweek: “I want a team, whatever it is, that will give me time to grow, make mistakes and improve, as a player and as a man. If I have this time, I’m sure I’ll be able to emerge.”

August 17 – 21:56

© breaking latest news

