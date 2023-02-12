Like during the World Cup in Qatar, it’s probably fans paid to fill stadiums

Inter beat Milan 3-0 in the final of Italian Super Cup al King Fahd Stadium at Riyadin Saudi Arabia. But there are also fans at the Supercoppa derby who leave some doubts about their football faith.

Episode also occurred during i World Cup in Qatarwhere other “fake” supporters were paid to fill it stadio. As in the case of this video in which we see an Italian boy accompanied by a local man wearing the shirt of theInter but he yells: «Go Milan, go Maldini!».