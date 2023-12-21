Go skiing in Carinthia: all the reasons to do it now

Go skiing in Carinthia is undoubtedly a great idea: beautiful alpine landscapes composed of mountains, lakes and characteristic towns, a mild and sunny climate even in winterlots of snow and well 30 ski areasincluding those of East Tyrol, who with theirs 800 km of track they can satisfy the desires of anyone, from the beginner to the super expert.

For example along the Ski-Challenge Stella Ronda on Alpe Gerlitzen, in the heart of Carinthia, you can spend your days chasing the sun with your skis on.

Anyone who wants to make the most of the sun’s rays on the slopes should not miss theEarly Morning Skiing: on some specific dates, skiing in Carinthia means starting as early as 6.30 am on Mount Goldeck and Turrach, and it is a priceless pleasure to leave the first traces in the snow when the slopes are still perfect and almost empty.

Go skiing in Carinthia

The ski areas of Carinthia offer ideal conditions for spending a restful winter holiday on and off the slopes: comfortable and modern cable cars, even with heated seats like in Nassfeld/Pramollo or Alpe Gerlitzen, challenging descents on the Turrach and Katschberg, the highest ski areas in Carinthia, the Mölltal/Ankogel glacier, and the Grossglockner/Heiligenblut ski area in the midst of the 3000 meter alpine environment, they guarantee fun on skis until late spring. Instead with easy and quiet slopes, the small Carinthian ski areas in the valley Lavanttal and the mountains Nockberge they are ideal for families.

Skiing in Carinthia at night

And when night falls, some locations such as Bad Kleinkirchheim and Nassfeld/Pramollo, provide slopes open even after sunset for skiing in Carinthia even at night, while others, such as the Dreiländereck, are the setting for night ski mountaineering excursions. Still others offer snowshoe excursions under the light of the full moon (for example on Mount Dobratsch) or fun night-time sledding descents (for example on the Katschberg, on the Turrach and in Innerkrems). And on the Sonnblickloipe cross-country ski run in Heiligenblut, cross-country skiers can also practice their favorite sport at night.

Cross-country skiing in Carinthia

Cross-country skiing in Carinthia is a real institution, with slopes that offer optimal conditions for both beginners and experts, and are distributed throughout the region, at the most varied altitudes, from the valley floor to high altitudes, in Hohe Tauern National Park, on Lake Weissensee, in Bad Kleinkirchheim, in the Rosental or on the Katschberg. Cross-country skiing centers can be found in the Alpenarena in Villach, in St. Jakob in the Rosental, in Nassfeld/Pramollo-Lake Pressegger See and on Lake Pirkdorfer See.

Ski mountaineering in Carinthia

For ski mountaineering enthusiasts, in Carinthia there is the great news of ski mountaineering trekking on the Nockberge Trail, which connects the five ski areas of Katschberg, Innerkrems, Turrach, Falkert and Bad Kleinkirchheim/St. Oswald: He’s a real one ski mountaineering tour for ski mountaineers with good trainingbut for those who do not wish to face mountaineering passages: for each stage up to six hours of walking must be planned, the presence of some ski lifts and chair lifts allows you to save several meters of difference in altitude for each stage and, a particularity of the Nockberge Trail, compared to other multi-day ski mountaineering itineraries, you do not stay overnight in dormitories but in high-level wellness hotels where you can enjoy the excellent cuisine of Alpe Adria.

Skiing in Carinthia with the TOPSKIPass

To ski in Carinthia you can take advantage of the TOPSKIPass Karnten Osttirolone Universal ski pass that opens the doors to all ski areas in Carinthia and East Tyrol. In addition to this, there are of course the various regional ski passes with some attractive services included such as the Bad Kleinkirchheim ski pass which also offers combined entry to the spa, or the family-friendly “Ski for free” weeks which allow for a winter holiday in the sun for adults and children. Depending on the tourist area, it is possible, among other things, to take advantage of different promotions.

